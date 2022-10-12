It is not a secret that Barcelona are eager to bring Lionel Messi back home when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the current season, although knowing it won't be easy. However, it is being said that the Argentine superstar could refuse a Camp Nou comeback.

Recent speculations suggest that even as Barcelona investigate potential free agent signings for the next summer of 2023, their former captain Lionel Messi will continue to be their top priority. Despite knowing it won't be easy, the Catalans are reportedly keen to re-sign the Argentine when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain ends at the conclusion of the current season.

This has led to rumors that he may return to Barcelona on a free transfer in the next season, and the recent comments by the Blaugrana president Joan Laporta have only added fuel to the prospect of this occurring. While the star has claimed he won't make a decision until after the World Cup next month, Xavi Hernandez's side are reportedly thrilled at the prospect of bringing him home.

In addition, it is quite evident that the French champions want the veteran to remain, but the approach used by Barcelona and the personal communication of the Spaniard following the showcase event in Qatar might be the deciding factors. It has been said that Xavi is looking forward to working with his old buddy and ex-colleague.

Why Lionel Messi could opt to stay at PSG and not return to Barcelona

Now, Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana of Marca says that the situation regarding Lionel Messi's potential comeback to Barcelona is complex. Unlike the last term, the 35-year-old seems to have found a home at Paris Saint-Germain this season, netting eight goals and assisting on eight more this season.

With the Argentine forward finally said to be happy in France, Kylian Mbappe wants to quit the Parisians because Messi is more influential than he is inside the team's locker room. Despite their apparent ability to collaborate on the field, the Mbappe-Neymar-Messi trio has had some trouble getting along in the locker room.

There is a lack of communication and a general air of coldness. In fact, the Frenchman's entourage believes that only two of the three can play at once, and therefore Leo should start.

Although the 23-year-old is much more strategic and politically astute than the majority of players, he is also being portrayed by some as an egotistical superstar. With Messi holding greater power at the club now, and while it's true that his deal with PSG will run out next summer, he may choose to remain there instead of returning to Barcelona.