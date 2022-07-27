According to reports, Manchester United have already accepted the fact that they will lose Cristiano Ronaldo this summer, although temporarily. Now, several Serie A teams may give Cristiano Ronaldo a surprising exit route back to Italy for the upcoming season after his efforts to leave permanently were thwarted.

As the future of the mercurial striker Cristiano Ronaldo remains uncertain, he watched his Manchester United squad play a training ground friendly against Wrexham. Even though the 37-year-old attacker was at Carrington for a second day on Wednesday, he didn't get any playing time in the exhibition game.

After missing United's whole preseason tour of Thailand and Australia due to his desire to quit Old Trafford, he rejoined the team on Tuesday. While accompanied by his agent Jorge Mendes, CR7 returned to the training facility on Tuesday morning.

After that, the superstar had been evaluated by doctors and will likely begin a separate training regimen before rejoining the team. Despite United's insistence that their main ace is not for sale, he remains firm on his stance to leave the club in search of UEFA Champions League play this season.

Why Cristiano Ronaldo could back to Italy

Cristiano Ronaldo's agency has asked Manchester United to extend his contract and allow him to depart on loan to play in the UCL. However, a return to Serie A with either one of Juventus, Napoli, Inter, or Milan, is not completely out of the question.

The Premier League side allegedly refused to allow Ronaldo to depart permanently after speaking with him. Jorge Mendes proposed a counteroffer in which the player would be allowed to extend his contract until June 2024 in exchange for being loaned out to a Champions League side for the next season, as per the Spanish publication El Partidazo de COPE.

After a disappointing 2021-22 season in the Premier League, Manchester United settled for a spot in Europe's second-tier competition, the UEFA Europa League. Meanwhile, Milan, Inter, Napoli, and Juventus, Ronaldo's former team, are all competing in the Champions League this season as representatives of Italy.

During his time in Turin from 2018 to 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo was perhaps the finest player in the Italian league. The forward set a new scoring record while playing for the Bianconeri, demonstrating his elite status in the process. Before returning to the Red Devils, he scored over 100 goals for Juve.