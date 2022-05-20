Mbappe ends his contract with the French team in June 2022, and it appeared that he would join Real Madrid. However, PSG officials have done everything possible to convince the player to stay in Paris and, according to Eurosport, have made him a proposal that is hard to reject.

The reasons why Mbappe would be willing to turn down Real Madrid's offer and renew his contract with PSG

The soccer careers of Lionel Messi (34), Cristiano Ronaldo (37), and Neymar (30) are coming to an end, and it seems that the players who will take their places will be Erling Haaland (21) and Kylian Mbappe (23).

The Norwegian striker has already made the big move of his career and will join Manchester City at the end of the season, while the Frenchman is yet to decide his future. Mbappe ends his contract with PSG in June 2022, and it appeared that the player along with his family had made a decision, that he would join Real Madrid as a free agent.

Real Madrid had all the cards to win, so it was said to be a dream for the 23-year-old Frenchman to play for El Merengue. But PSG officials have done everything possible to convince the player to stay in Paris and, according to Eurosport, have made him a proposal that would keep him at the French club.

PSG officials' offer to Mbappe that would make him stay in Paris

In recent years, PSG have been able to sign up major soccer stars due to the large financial budget of the club's management. That would be the main reason for Mbappe to stay at the French club.

As reported by Eurosport, PSG officials have reportedly pledged Mbappe €300 million as a bonus for his renewal and a salary of €100 million net per year. In addition, most of his image rights would belong to him.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid, according to Mundo Deportivo, have offered Mbappe a salary of €50 million net per season. Reportedly, the French player currently earns 26,400,000 euros gross per year. Eurosport says that after the offer made by PSG officials to the French striker, El Merengue consider it very unlikely they will be able to sign him.

Mbappe's future is uncertain. Mauricio Pochettino said: “I don't know his decision. It’s something personal between Mbappe and the club. I may have inklings - but it’s up to Kylian and the club to communicate on it”. The French player's mother stated: “We have an agreement with Real Madrid and PSG. At Madrid, we have full control over image rights, but at PSG there is financial compensation. The two offers are equal. We will now wait for Kylian to decide.”

According to L'Équipe, the striker plans to publicly announce the outcome of his future on Sunday at Telefoot. There, the player himself will communicate whether he will finally stay at PSG or, on the contrary, will join Real Madrid. Only Mbappé can end the uncertainty.