Athletico Paranaense will visit The Strongest in what will be their fourth game in this group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, the preview, prediction and odds in the United States.

In what will be Matchday 4 of the group stage of the Copa Libertadores, Athletico Paraense seeking to reach the top of the standings will visit The Strongest in need of points. Find here all you need to know about this Libertadores game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The Brazilian team is currently second with 4 points, two above Caracas and their rival in this Matchday 4 and three below the leaders, Libertad. A victory (as long as the Paraguayans do not get points in their game against the Venezuelans) could establish them as leaders. However, losing could make things very difficult as they would move to the third place with two games remaining in the group stage.

Their rivals are even more in need of points. A defeat would practically condemn them to having to fight for third place and thus go to play the Copa Sudamericana. A draw, depending on how Caracas does against Libertad, would still leave them alive, but they would no longer depend on themselves in the last two games, so it will be essential for them to win this match.

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Time: 6:15 PM (ET)

Location: Hernando Siles Stadium, La Paz, Bolivia

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Between these two rivals they only played three games in all of history, all of them for Copa Libertadores. One is the one they played in this 2022 edition two weeks ago, more specifically on April 15, 2022 in Brazil, with a 1-0 victory for the locals with a goal by David Terans.

The other two took place in Group A of the 2014 edition of the Copa Libertadores. On that occasion, it was a victory for each one, with the local team always winning: 1-0 in favor of Paranaense in Brazil, and 2-1 in favor of The Strongest in Bolivia.

How to watch or live stream The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense in the US

The Strongest vs Athletico Paranaense: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: The Strongest are the favorite with -106 odds, while Athletico Paranaense have +295. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

Caliente The Strongest -106 Tie +235 Athletico Paranaense +295

