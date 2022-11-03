The 30-year-old goalkeeper was a key piece for Real Madrid last season coming in big in important situations for Carlo Ancelotti’s side. Check out how much does Thibaut Courtois make at the Merengues.

There are plenty of very good goalkeepers in the world, though not many of them can say they had a better career than Thibaut Courtois. Breaking into professional soccer very young helped him have a lot of accolades, but his résumé speaks for itself when it comes to the places he played at, including of course Real Madrid. The list of clubs he represented marks his hierarchy.

Courtois started his career in Belgian club Genk. However, it didn’t take too long before European giants began to pursue him. The one that made the move was Chelsea in July of 2011, but he left the Premier League club almost immediately on a loan to Atletico Madrid. Three years went by, and he had another chance in his return to the Blues.

His performances put him among the best in his position, so it was only a matter of time before Real Madrid went for him. The transaction was a bit controversial since they had Keylor Navas in the squad with whom the Merengues won three Champions League titles in a row. Now, nobody doubts he is an irreplaceable player for the Spanish club.

How much does Thibaut Courtois make?

His trajectory includes multiple powerful teams, so it’s not shocking his income is above most goalkeepers’. Courtois arrived at La Casa Blanca in 2018 for 35 million euros and signed a six-year contract back then. But in 2021 Florentino Pérez agreed to an extension that currently ties him to the club until the end of the 2025-2026 season.

Being the best player in the 2021-2022 Champions League final where they defeated Liverpool certainly proved the Merengues right in adding years to his contract beforehand. The number in that deal is around €7.200.000 per year. Courtois then makes €600.000 per month, €138.462 per week, €19.726 per day or €822 per hour.