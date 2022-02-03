Thomas Muller did not seem so eager to think about the notion that Erling Haaland could be his teammate next season.

Bayern Munich is the best team in Germany, by 100 miles it would seem, the club is in first place and once again on the road to yet another league title. The squad is stacked with names like Robert Lewandowski, Leroy Sané, Thomas Muller, Alphonso Davies, and Joshua Kimmich.

The notion that Erling Haaland could suit up alongside these players is simply mouthwatering. Haaland is still the subject of a big-time transfer in the summer and while all signs point to Manchester City, that may not exactly happen now with City’s signing of Argentine prospect Julián Álvarez.

Haaland could still make his way to Real Madrid and Bayern Munich has been a distant third in the choices the forward may have over the summer. For Thomas Muller the prospect of playing with Haaland did not even phase him, here is what the German international had to say.

Thomas Muller indifferent to the notion of playing with Erling Haaland at Bayern Munich

When asked by a German newspaper about the possibility of playing with Erling Haaland, Muller replied, "I prefer to feed my horses and rabbits” at the question of feeding assists to the Norway international.

Muller is much busier thinking about his contract situation at Bayern which ends in 18 months stating, "At the moment, no one has contacted us. Therefore, we will have to wait and see what the future holds”.

