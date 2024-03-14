Leagues Cup will be getting a World Cup vibe as Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will take on André-Pierre Gignac and Tigres at the Houston Texans’ NRG Stadium.

NRG Stadium has 72,000 seats and was the first NFL facility to have a retractable roof. NRG Stadium hosted Super Bowl XXXVIII on February 1, 2004, where the New England Patriots defeated the Carolina Panthers, 32–29 in front of 71,525 in attendance.

Inter Miami and Tigres are in East 3 of the Leagues Cup and also have Puebla in their group. Tigres are one of the top teams in Liga MX and have a huge following in the Texas area.

Inter Miami in Leagues Cup 2024

The Leagues Cup will take place for one month from July 26 – August 25th. The tournament will once again mark a pause in the MLS regular season and Inter Miami are the defending champions.

Inter Miami will play Tigres in Houston and it has not been announced where the club will play Puebla, most likely at home in Chase Stadium in Fort Lauderdale.

It was originally reported that all games would take place at Inter Miami’s home stadium, but MLS has not been shy about turning the meaningless competition into a money grab and have now once again added travel miles to Inter Miami and will play the match in Houston against Tigres.