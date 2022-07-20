Tigres UANL and Atlas will face off for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura at Estadio Universitario. Check out the match information such as: when, where and how to watch this Liga MX game in the US.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Tigres UANL will host Atlas at Estadio Universitario for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this game including the date, time and TV Channel to watch or stream live. This Liga MX Regular season game will available in the US to watch and stream live on fuboTV.

Tigres UANL haven't been consistent in the beginning of this year's Mexican league. The team managed by Miguel Herrera currently ranks 5th in the standings with only one won game. It was a 1-0 win over Club Tijuana as hosts.

Whereas the current Liga MX Champions Atlas are in a similar situation. The team managed by Diego Cocca has won just one game. It was a 3-2 win over Cruz Azul at Estadio Jalisco. However, their last away game was 3-2 loss to Toluca.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Date

Tigres UANL and Atlas will play against each other for Matchday 4 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura at Estadio Universitario on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). Both teams want to clinch a second consecutive win in this year's Mexican league.

Tigres UANL vs Atlas: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Atlas in the US

This Liga MX Regular season game between Tigres UANL and Atlas to be played on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET) for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV. Other options are: Univision NOW, TUDNxtra, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.