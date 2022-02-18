Tigres UANL will face Atletico de San Luis this Saturday, February 19, in a game valid for the Matchday 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Atletico de San Luis will face each other this Saturday, February 19 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 6 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this 2021-2022 Liga MX game in the US. You can watch it in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals come from an important victory against Chivas Guadalajara 3-1 for Matchday 5, which has allowed them to be second in the standings with 10 points, only 1 behind the leaders, Puebla and Atlas. That means that with a victory in this Matchday 6 (and depending on other results) they could take the lead.

In the case of the visitors, they are almost last in the standings. Only Santos Laguna have fewer points than the "Rojiblancos", and that is why San Luis will try to get out of this negative streak in this Matchday 6 (they have only won 1 game out of 5), although for this game they are the least favorite to win.

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Match Information

Date: Saturday, February 19, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The statistics between these two teams are very even. So much so that the dominators, Tigres UANL, are only one game up. In total, the "Felinos" have won 8 games, while Atletico San Luis had 7 wins. In addition, there were 5 draws for a total of 20 games played. The last game between them was on September 29, 2021, with a 3-0 victory for Tigres.

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, February 19 at the Estadio Universitario for the Matchday 6 of Liga MX between Tigres UANL and Atletico de San Luis will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, Univision, TUDN USA, TUDN.com.

Tigres UANL vs Atletico de San Luis: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: unsurprisingly Tigres UANL are the favorite with -205 odds, while Atletico de San Luis have +550. A tie would finish in a +330 payout.

DraftKings Tigres UANL -205 Tie +330 Atletico de San Luis +550

*Odds via DraftKings