Mazatlan are ready to play against Club America in pending Matchweek 2 game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will be held at Estadio de Mazatlán today, February 16, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The perfect opportunity to test defense against a big favorite. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Relief for Mazatlan after winning a game in the second phase of Liga MX that put an end to a losing streak that the team had been dragging since 2021. The recent victory was against Tijuana at home, but so far the team has a negative record in the 2022 Torneo Clausura .

Club America also have a negative record in the second phase of the tournament, but they are big favorites to win this game despite the record. After this game America return home to play against Pachuca.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 16, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio de Mazatlán, Sinaloa, Mexico.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Mazatlan vs Club America: Storylines

Mazatlan lost the first game of the second phase of Liga MX against Guadalajara 0-3 on the road, after that loss the team lost two more games against Toluca 1-2 and against Tigres UANL 3-4. In total there were five consecutive losses between October 29, 2021 and February 6, 2022. Mazatlan is scoring an average of 1.14 goals per game with a positive record at home of 5-3-3.

Club America have a negative record in the 2022 Torneo Clausura with two losses against Atlas 0-2 and against Atletico San Luis 2-3, both games at home. The only two positive results for Club America in the second phase of the local league are a draw against Puebla 1-1 and a recent victory against Santos 3-2.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Mazatlan vs Club America in the U.S.

Mazatlan vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

Mazatlan are underdogs at home with +0.5 ATS and +278 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a similar negative record to the visitors but at least the home record is positive. Club America are favorites to win by -0.5 goal and +116 moneyline. The draw is offered at +233 odds and the totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Club America -0.5.



FanDuel Mazatlan +0.5 / +278 Draw / Totals +233 / 2.5 Club America -0.5 / +116

* Odds via FanDuel.