Puebla take on Monterrey at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla for a Matchweek 6 game at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Puebla and Monterrey meet in a Matchweek 6 game at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. Two teams that don't know what it's like to lose in the second phase of the local league. Here is all the detailed information about this LIGA MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Puebla with a perfect record of three wins and two draws in the 2022 Clausura Tournament, it is almost impossible to believe after they lost three games out of the first six during the 2021 Apertura, but after all Puebla played well in the first phase and lost in the quarterfinals against Leon.

Monterrey are also enjoying a good position in the Liga MX second phase standings with two draws and a win against Necaxa 4-0. Monterrey have not lost a game since October 23, 2021 during the 2021 Apertura.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Date

Puebla and Monterrey play for a Matchweek 6 game at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Friday, February 18 at Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla. This game will be highly defensive as both teams want to keep their perfect streaks in the second phase of the tournament.

Puebla vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Puebla vs Monterrey at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura , Puebla and Monterrey at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla on Friday, February 18, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDN.com