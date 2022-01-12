Tigres UANL and Puebla will face each other at Estadio Universitario for Matchday 2 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

The hosts will like to start their campaign in the tournament with the right foot, especially after they reached the semifinals in the past season, losing to Leon. However, they will look to end in the general league in a good position.

Meanwhile, Puebla are coming from a loss to Leon in the quarterfinals of the 2021 Apertura Playoffs and they started this campaign with a 1-1 draw with Club America. Now, they want to get their first win of the tournament.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Date

Tigres UANL and Puebla will face each other for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura on Saturday, January 15 at Estadio Universitario. The hosts are the favorites to win this match. The last time they faced each other, the match ended up in a 1-1 draw.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Puebla at the 2022 Liga MX Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Clausura, Tigres UANL and Puebla at the Estadio Universitario on Saturday, January 15, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV. Other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.