Tigres UANL will face Puebla this Saturday, January 15, in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Puebla will face each other this Saturday, January 15 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

Tigres UANL had a very difficult first match. For Matchday 1 they tied 1-1 against Santos Laguna, managing to equalize the score only in the third added minute of the second half. That is why they will now seek to recover, and obtain what would be their first victory in this new season of Liga MX.

Like the locals, Puebla also drew 1-1 in their first game for the Matchday 1 against America. In this match, the team from the city of the same name had more ball possession and more shots on goal. However, they were not very effective and now they will try to get their first victory in this season against Tigres UANL.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In total, these two rivals have faced each other 42 times. Until now, the ones leading the statistics are Tigres UANL who obtained 18 victories against Puebla's 13 and there were 11 draws. Therefore, this will be the 43rd game between both in history. It will undoubtedly be an interesting match in which the two teams will seek their first victory in this new season.

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Puebla in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 15 at the Estadio Universitario for the Matchday 2 of Liga MX between Tigres UANL and Puebla will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.

Tigres UANL vs Puebla: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Tigres UANL are the favorite with -150 odds, while Puebla have +425. A tie would finish in a +270 payout.

DraftKings Tigres UANL -150 Tie +270 Puebla +425

*Odds vis DraftKings