For the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Tigres UANL will play against Toluca. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this Mexican League game in the United States.

Tigres UANL and Toluca will face each other in a game valid for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online in the United States. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most interesting duels of Matchday 13. These two teams seek to finish among the top four in Liga MX in order to qualify directly for the quarterfinals without having to go through Requalification, which will be played by those teams who finish in 5th to 12th positions.

Toluca had a very good start in the first Matchdays even being leaders, then a couple of bad results made them lose the leadership, which of course they will try to recover towards the end. Tigres UANL will seek to recover after their 2-1 loss to America, and for that, nothing better than victory against a direct rival.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Date

This game for the Matchday 13 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 between Tigres UANL and Toluca will be played at the Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon, Mexico this Wednesday, September 7 at 8:00 PM (ET).

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca

This Matchday 13 game of the 2022 Liga MX between Tigres UANL and Toluca will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.

