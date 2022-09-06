Tigres UANL and Toluca will clash for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here, check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

Tigres UANL will host Toluca at the Universitario Stadium for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including how to watch the game in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. This game will available to watch and live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) in the US.

Tigres UANL have struggled in their most recent Liga MX games. In fact, the team managed by Miguel Herrera won just one time in the last five Liga MX matchups. Their winless streak started with a draw against Monterrey in the Clasico Regio Derby.

On the other side, Toluca have fallen apart since their draw against Monterrey for Matchday 9. Under Ignacio Ambriz's management, Toluca have managed to stay on the top 5 best teams in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario in Monterrey, Mexico

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Tigres UANL will face Toluca for the 52nd time in the Liga MX short-tournaments history. Despite Toluca lead the history with 25 wins over Tigres UANL, the recent past games were very tight and close. In fact, Tigres UANL won two games, while Toluca won three games in their last five meetings.

The last time these two sides faced each other at the Universitario Stadium, Tigres UANL picked up a 3-0 win over Toluca. In that game, Juan Vigon, Sebastian Cordova and Andre-Pierre Gignac scored for their side. All of them were in the second half.

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Toluca in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura game for Matchday 13 between Tigres UANL and Toluca will be played on Wednesday, September 3 at 8:00 PM (ET). It will be available in the United States to watch on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Tigres UANL vs Toluca: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Tigres UANL have better chances to win this game with -160 odds. While, Toluca are the underdogs with +425 odds to win at home. A draw would make a +275 payout.

