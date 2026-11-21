Tigres host Club America at Estadio Universitario in Nuevo Leon for the 2026 Liga MX Apertura. Tigres sit near the bottom of the table while America push for the top spots, and here is how to watch the game live in the USA.

Tigres vs Club America: Match Summary Match Tigres vs. Club America Tournament 2026 Liga MX Apertura Date Saturday, November 21, 2026 Time 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT TV Channels Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Deportes, Estrella TV Live Stream Fubo, Peacock, Fox One, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO NOW

How to watch Tigres vs Club America in the USA

Fans in the USA can watch the match on Telemundo, UNIVERSO, FOX Deportes and Estrella TV.

The game is also available to stream on Fubo, Peacock, Fox One, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo and UNIVERSO NOW.

Can I watch Tigres vs Club America for free?

Viewers in the United States can watch Tigres vs Club America for free through Fubo‘s 5-day free trial for new subscribers. The game also airs on Telemundo, Estrella TV, which is free over the air with an antenna.

Advertisement

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

Tigres arrive at this match in poor form. They lost 2-3 to Cruz Azul on November 8, fell 0-3 to Pachuca on October 31, and drew 1-1 with Pumas UNAM on October 25. The club sits 15th in the table with 15 points from 16 games, and a win here would matter a great deal as the season moves toward its final stretch.

Club America have not lost in their last three outings. A 2-2 draw with Pumas UNAM on November 8 followed earlier draws against Toluca and Tijuana de Caliente, 2-2 and 1-1 respectively. America sit second in the table with 30 points from 16 games, and they will look to turn draws into wins as they chase the top of the standings.

Club America lead the head-to-head with 6 wins in their last 10 meetings. Their most recent meeting was on March 1, 2026: Club America 1-4 Tigres.

Advertisement

Tigres vs Club America: Predicted Lineups

Tigres (4-2-3-1): Nahuel Guzman; Jesus Garza, Rafael Guerrero, Alan Franco, Mauro Lainez; Fernando Gorriaran, Juan Francisco Brunetta, Cesar Araujo; Diego Sanchez, Guillermo Martinez, Diego Lainez.

Club America (4-2-3-1): Luis Malagon; Kevin Alvarez, Santiago Bueno, Santiago Ramos Mingo, Cristian Borja; Israel Reyes, Carlos Alvarez, Alan Cervantes; Alex Zendejas, Henry Martin, Oscar Perea.

What time is the Tigres vs Club America match?

The Tigres vs Club America match kicks off on Saturday, November 21, at 10:00 PM ET in the United States. For viewers across different US regions, here are the start times:

Advertisement