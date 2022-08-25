Rayados de Monterrey defends its privileged place in the standings of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament in a tough visit to Xolos Tijuana on matchday 11. Find out how and where to watch the game for free from the United States.

Glory is relentlessly pursued until it is caught, but then it must be defended tooth and nail as it is a treasure desired by many. The Tijuana vs Monterrey of the Torneo Apertura 2022 of the Liga MX will be exactly this situation and you will be able to enjoy it totally free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) as long as you are in the United States.

After a great start to the Liga MX season, Monterrey has fallen into a slump as they have been unable to win in their last three games of the Torneo Apertura 2022. With 21 points, they still lead the standings, but another slip-up could cost them the top spot immediately.

On the other side of the pitch, Tijuana is step by step consolidating its position in the Liga MX standings. Although not on the basis of pure triumphs, they have been looking for ways to add up every matchday, although in their last visit, Querétaro defeated them and that is why they are clinging to winning at home in order not to move away from the Playoffs.

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Date

The bad news for Tijuana is that Rayados Monterrey have a clear dominance over them: they have lost two of their last five games and have drawn three. The outcome of this Liga MX story will be known on Sunday, August 28, 2022, in a game to be played at Caliente Stadium on the border between Mexico and the United States.

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET 8:05 PM

CT 7:05 PM

MT 6:05 PM

PT 5:05 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Tijuana vs Monterrey:

Tijuana vs Monterrey matchday 11 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 promises to be a thrilling game, as the visitors need to maintain their lead in the standings and the home team needs to keep winning in order to stay in the Playoffs. Enjoy the free broadcast from the United States on Fubo TV (7-day free trial) or tune in on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, and FOX Deportes.