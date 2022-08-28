Tijuana play Monterrey for the Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tijuana are ready to play against Monterrey in Matchweek 11 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Stadium Name on August 28, 2022 at 10:05 PM (ET). The visitors could be close to regaining their spot in the standings. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Tijuana lost two recent games against Queretaro and Santos Laguna, both games by 0-2, with the last game ending their home streak. Tijuana's record so far is 4-2-5 in the 10th spot of the standings.

Monterrey lost the first place in the standings to Club America, but at least it is in a good position to reach the playoffs of the first phase of Liga MX. Monterrey's most recent game was a loss against Chivas.

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 28, 2022.

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Caliente, Tijuana, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Storylines

Tijuana have only one win in August along with a 3-3 draw against Puebla, the remaining games played in August were three losses against Toluca, Queretaro and Santos Laguna. So far the best thing Tijuana has done in the regular season is win three games in a row.

Monterrey lost the first spot of the standings after their winning streak came to an end with a recent loss against Chivas on the road. That was the second away from home loss for Monterrey, the first being during the first game of the season against Santos Laguna. Monterrey's winning streak is one of the longest in the 2022 Apertura Tournament.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tijuana vs Monterrey in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2, FOX Deportes. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Tijuana vs Monterrey: Predictions And Odds

Tijuana have home field advantage and that could benefit them, but they know the visitors are big favorites to make the playoffs. Monterrey can win this game without much effort, plus they know how to win on the road. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Monterrey.

--- Tijuana --- Draw / Totals ---- Monterrey ---

