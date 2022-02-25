The current coach of the Brazilian soccer team, Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, commonly known as Tite, will leave his place after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Find here the reasons for his departure.

Adenor Leonardo Bacchi, better known as Tite, the current head coach of the Brazilian national soccer team, confirmed that he will left his position after the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Here you can find out the reason of his departure after 6 years being coach of his country’s national team.

Tite became coach of Brazil on June 20, 2016 at a really difficult moment for the "Scratch", since they had just been eliminated in the first round of the Copa America Centenario 2016 after drawing 0-0 with Ecuador, winning 7-1 to Haiti and lose 1-0 to Peru, which led to Dunga's (former coach) departure.

Since then, Brazil's performances have improved a lot, so much so that the 60-year-old coach led his country to win the 2019 Copa America and play in the final of the 2021 edition. As for the World Cup, this would be his second, the first being Russia 2018 in which he reached the quarterfinals.

Why did Tite make this decision?

Tite's decision came as a surprise even to the Brazilian players themselves. In the Redação sportv program, the Brazilian coach expressed that he only needs the World Cup. And in an interview with Globesporte, he said that: “I am very focused on my work. I know what cycles mean. I'll be there until the World Cup: I don't have to lie”.

The coach also lamented not being able to play friendlies prior to Qatar 2022 against European rivals, and described as "counterproductive" playing two games against Argentina (they should play the one that remains to be recovered for the Conmebol Qualifiers, and another more agreed by commercial contract).

