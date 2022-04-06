Toluca and Chivas Guadalajara are ready to clash for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Toluca and Chivas Guadalajara will face each other for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX regular season. The visitors will try to climb positions in the standings to be in playoff places. Here, check out the match information, such as date and time. You can watch it in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial).

The hosts are currently in the seventh place of the standings with 16 points. However, Monterrey, Pumas and Santos Laguna are all just one unit behind and every misstep could be crucial to fall positions in the table, with a game against Monterrey to be played later on Tuesday (April 6).

On the other hand, Chivas Guadalajara are in the 13th position in the standings, withe 13 points only one behind playoffs spots. The team have drawn their last two matches against Club America (0-0) and Atlas (1-1), and they want to win the three points this time.

Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara: Date

Toluca and Chivas Guadalajara will meet for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at Estadio Nemesio Diez in Toluca de Lerdo. They faced each other for the last time in October, with Guadalajara winning 2-0.

Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch or live stream Toluca vs Chivas Guadalajara

The match between Toluca and Chivas Guadalajara for Matchday 13 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Saturday, April 9, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on fuboTV (free-trial), Univision, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA.