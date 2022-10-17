Toluca will host Club America for the Semifinals First Leg of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. Here, check out when, where, and how to watch or live stream free this huge matchup in the US.

Toluca and Club America will play against each other in the first semifinals matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. A top clash that almost feels like a derby for these two sides. Find out here, the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Toluca had one of their best regular season's performances in their last five tournaments. In fact, the team managed by Ignacio Ambriz found the way to the semifinals after a massive 6-3 global score to Santos Laguna. However, there is a certain respect for Club America when it comes to the playoff games.

On the other side, Club America not only were the best in the regular season, but proved it by a blowout to Puebla. In fact, the team managed by Fernando Ortiz scored 11 goals in two games. Their best striker Henry Martin scored three goals in those games, while their most recent signing Brian Rodriguez made his Liga MX Playoffs debut with two goals within his first 45 minutes of play.

Toluca vs Club America: Date

Toluca will face Club America for the first of two games of the Semifinals stage in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs. This game will be played on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at the Nemesio Diez Stadium in Toluca.

Toluca vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:06 PM

CT: 9:06 PM

MT: 8:06 PM

PT: 7:06 PM

How to watch or live stream free Toluca vs Club America in the US

Toluca will play against Club America on Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 10:06 PM (ET) for the Semifinals first-leg matchup of the 2022 Liga MX Playoffs. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: TUDN USA, TUDN App, TUDN.com