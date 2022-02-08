Toluca and Club America clash off today in Round 16 of the 2021 Liga MX season. Check out how to watch the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Toluca will host Club America in the 16th round of the 2021 Liga MX season today, April 25, 2021, at 6:30 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this exciting Clausura soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game online.

This will be their jubilee 50th overall meeting. Toluca are the slightly better side in head-to-head duels, winning 18 games so far; Club America have celebrated a victory 15 times, and 16 games have ended in a draw so far.

Their most recent game was played on September 13, 2020, and it ended in a disappointing 1-1 draw. It promises to be an even more exciting clash in the new 2021 Liga MX season.

Toluca vs Club America: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 25, 2021

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca

Toluca vs Club America: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Toluca vs Club America: Storylines

Toluca have four losses and a draw in the last five league games they have played (LDLLL). Meanwhile, in the five most recent Liga MX fixtures, Club America have managed sour consecutive victories. In addition, they also have one draw (WWWWD).

The Red Devils currently sit in ninth place on the Liga MX table with 19 points in 15 games. On the other hand, the Blue-Creams are placed seven positions above them, in second place with 35 points in 15 matches so far.

These opponents have a 15-year-long history of clashes as their first one dates back to April 25, 2004, and it ended in a 2-1 win for Club America. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with the three points in Round 16.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Toluca vs Club America in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Round 16 game between Toluca and Club America, to be played today, at the Estadio Nemesio Díez in Toluca, will be broadcasted on ESPN Deportes+, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ESPN Deportes, TUDN USA, Univision in the United States.

Toluca vs Club America: Predictions And Odds

All odds are in favor of Club America. FanDuel see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them +110 odds to win this weekend. The home side Toluca have +230 odds to upset the Eagles, while a tie would result in a +240 payout.

* Odds via FanDuel