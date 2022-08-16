Toluca will play against Monterrey for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura. Here you will know all about how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions and odds.

Toluca and Monterrey will clash for Matchday 9 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. Check out here all about this Liga MX game, such as how to watch or live stream it free in the US, match information, storylines, prediction and odds. If you are in the US, stream live this game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Toluca have won six games so far in the 2022 Liga MX Apertura regular season. Toluca are the team that has most goals scored with 17 goals, just behind their Matchday 9 rivals. In fact, the team managed by Ignacio Ambriz is one of the best teams.

On the other side, Monterrey have scored 19 goals in their 8 previous games. In fact, the team managed by Victor Manuel Vucetich has won six games, also. However, Toluca has played one more game, so, if they pick a win they will be the new 2022 Liga MX Apertura first place.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 17, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico

Location: Estadio Nemesio Díez, Toluca, Mexico

Toluca vs Monterrey: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Toluca vs Monterrey: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toluca and Monterrey have played against each other in 51 games so far. In the last five matchups between these two sides, Monterrey have won three times, while Toluca picked up the win once, and the last time was a draw.

In fact, the last time these two teams faced at the Nemesio Diez Stadium, the game ended as a 2-2 draw. A last-minute penalty was scored by Leonardo Fernandez for Toluca's equalizer. While, Maximiliano Meza and Joel Campbell scored for Monterrey.

How to watch Toluca vs Monterrey in the US

This 2022 Liga MX Apertura game between Toluca and Monterrey will be played on Wednesday, August 17. And, it will be available to watch on TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN.com, TUDN USA and UniMás for the United States.

Toluca vs Monterrey: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have set their predictions for Liga MX matchup. According to BetMGM, Monterrey are the favorites to win this game with +110 odds. So, Toluca are the underdogs with +220 odds to win at home. A draw would make a +250 payout.

