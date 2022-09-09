In matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, Toluca looks to stop its precipitous decline before it's too late when it faces Pumas UNAM, who are looking to confirm their renaissance. Discover the preview, predictions and how to watch this match for free from the United States.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Liga MX Apertura in the US

A team living a painful present wants to stop their suffering when they face an opponent that seems to have awakened from a long slumber: Toluca vs Pumas UNAM, matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022, which you can watch for free on Fubo TV (7-day free trial) from the United States. In the following lines, we'll break down the preview of the game.

After a successful start in Liga MX, Toluca has now gone 5 consecutive games without a win, which has caused them to drop from the top of the standings to 6th place. With 3 games left, their place in the playoffs could even be in jeopardy if they continue with this negative trend.

For its part, Pumas UNAM took a real breath of fresh air after breaking a 9-game winless streak. The new question is whether this new impetus will be enough for Dani Alves and company to earn the points they have left to play for to qualify for the Playoffs.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 10, 2022

Time: 10:05 PM (ET)

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca, Mexico

Location: Nemesio Diez Stadium, Toluca, Mexico

Live Stream US: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA and Univision.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:05 PM

CT: 9:05 PM

MT: 8:05 PM

PT: 7:05 PM

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Toluca's last game was a stark confirmation of their current poor form. André-Pierre Gignac's Tigres UANL beat them 3-1. Meanwhile for Pumas, their most recent performance was a thunderous 4-1 win over Querétaro, the worst team in Liga MX.

The good news for fans going to enjoy Toluca vs Pumas in Liga MX is that the statistics show that in the last 5 matches between these teams there have been no draws. Then, it is clear that the Universitarios have a certain dominance over the Diablos with three wins and two losses.

How to watch or live stream Toluca vs Pumas UNAM:

Toluca's concern for staying in the Liga MX playoff standings and Pumas UNAM's high motivation guarantee a great match.

Toluca vs Pumas UNAM: Predictions and Odds

