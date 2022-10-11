Toluca and Santos Laguna will clash for their first leg match of the Quarterfinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here, check out when and how to watch this must-see match in the United States.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Date, time and TV Channel to watch 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs in the US

Toluca and Santos Laguna will face each other looking for a place in the semifinals of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura Playoffs. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match. If you’re located in the US, you can stream it on fuboTV (seven-day free-trial).

The hosts are coming to this match after winning 3-0 against Juarez in the reclassification on Sunday, meanwhile Santos qualified directly after ending the regular season in third place of the table.

Toluca have a three-match winning streak against Santos, having won their two most recent matches. The last time these two teams faced in the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Playoffs was in 2017, with Los Diablos Rojos winning the ticket to the semifinals.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Date

Toluca and Santos Laguna will clash for their first leg match of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals on Thursday, October 13 at Estadio Nemesio Díez. Then, they will face again on Saturday, Oct. 16 for the second leg.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Toluca vs Santos Laguna in the US

The first match between Toluca and Santos Laguna for the 2022 Liga MX Apertura Playoffs Quarterfinals will be broadcast in the US by fuboTV, which offers a seven-day free trial. You can also watch it onTUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.