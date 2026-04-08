Toney slams referee as Al Ahli drop vital points in SPL title race against Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

The Saudi Pro League title race took a major turn on Wednesday following Al Ahli’s 1-1 draw against Al Fayha, leaving Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr with the chance to pull ahead by five points at the top of the table. Following the draw, Al Ahli’s star striker Ivan Toney lashed out at the referee for his decisions during the match.

After the game, Toney posted a message on his Instagram account strongly criticizing the official for failing to award Al Ahli a penalty on three different occasions. Additionally, the English forward attached videos of the three plays where his team claimed a penalty that went uncalled.

“Two of these actions went to VAR and one didn’t. It’s actually crazy how you can miss things like this in crucial moments or choose to turn a blind eye. And without saying too much that may get me in trouble, it’s clear what’s being influenced here!!!“ Toney wrote on his Instagram. “Next time if needed I can bring someone from my area that doesn’t have a clue about football to do a MUCH better job than some of these clowns!!!!!“

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Al Ahli release official statement

Following the draw filled with controversial decisions, Al Ahli did not hesitate to release an official statement via their account on X (formerly Twitter). In the post, the Saudi club demanded that authorities conduct a review of all match footage and communications between the referees and VAR, while seeking explanations for the officiating decisions made during the game.

“Al Ahli Club expresses its deep concern over the refereeing errors that occurred during today’s first-team match against Al Fayha in Round 29 of the Roshn Saudi League. Several referee decisions directly impacted the match flow and final result, affecting the team’s standing in the title race…”

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“…Al Ahli Club calls for a review of all match footage and communications between the referees and the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) team, as well as any interactions with the players during the game. The club also requests clarifications on all contentious refereeing decisions…”

Toney pulls away from Ronaldo in Golden Boot race

Despite failing to secure the three vital points to stay closer in the Saudi Pro League title hunt, Toney scored in his team’s draw to extend his lead over Cristiano Ronaldo in the Golden Boot race.

The English striker reached 27 goals and now holds a four-goal lead over Ronaldo with seven matches remaining in the season. Additionally, Toney equaled Omar Al-Somah’s record for the most goals scored by a player in a single season for Al Ahli.