Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today for Portugal vs Nigeria in final friendly ahead of 2026 World Cup?

Portugal continue their World Cup preparations against Nigeria at Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa in Leiria, as Cristiano Ronaldo and Roberto Martínez’s squad fine‑tunes its approach ahead of the 2026 tournament.

Portugal wrap up their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cupwith a friendly against Nigeria in Leiria, and all eyes will once again be on Cristiano Ronaldo. The veteran forward is expected to be in Portugal’s starting lineup today as Roberto Martínez‘s side plays its final warmup match before opening its World Cup campaign against DR Congo on June 17.

The good news for Portugal supporters is that Cristiano Ronaldo is available and projected to start. Despite ongoing speculation about his international future, Martínez confirmed that the captain remains fully focused on helping the national team and is not treating the match as a farewell appearance on Portuguese soil.

Portugal enter the contest as one of the tournament’s dark-horse contenders after winning the UEFA Nations League and qualifying comfortably for the World Cup. Nigeria, on the other hand, won’t be playing at the World Cup after a disappointing qualifying campaign.

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Cristiano Ronaldo expected to start for Portugal

Ronaldo is set to lead Portugal’s attack in what will be the team’s final competitive test before traveling to North America. The 41-year-old superstar continues to be a central figure for Martínez despite entering his record sixth FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the warmup during the international friendly match. Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Martínez praised his captain ahead of the match and emphasized Ronaldo’s commitment to the national team. “Our captain sets an example in everything he does,” Martínez said, according to ESPN. “He gives his all, 24 hours a day, to help the national team.”

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The Portugal coach also made it clear that neither Ronaldo nor the rest of the squad is looking beyond the immediate challenge. “The focus is on training, being the best, putting the concepts into practice and showing pride in wearing the shirt. That’s the example he sets. His sole aim is to use it for tomorrow to improve,” Martínez added.

Portugal preparing for World Cup opener

Martínez revealed that Portugal plans to rotate heavily against Nigeria, with the objective of giving playing time to nearly the entire squad before the tournament begins.

“The idea is to make eleven substitutions and try to ensure everyone gets some playing time,” Martínez explained. “Our number one priority is to get the players on the plane ready for the World Cup.”

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For Portugal, the friendly provides a final opportunity to sharpen their tactics and evaluate player fitness before beginning what many hope will be a historic run at the 2026 tournament.