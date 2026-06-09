England vs Costa Rica: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 10, 2026

England will take on Costa Rica at the PMInter&Co Stadium in a 2026 international friendly. England continues its World Cup preparations by facing a tough Central American opponent. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match England vs Costa Rica Tournament Friendly Date Wednesday, June 10, 2026 Time 4:00 PM (ET) / 1:00 PM (PT) TV Channels FS2 Live Stream Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, ViX

How to watch England vs Costa Rica in the USA

Fans will have several ways to follow this highly anticipated showdown. Coverage will air live on FS2, while streaming options include Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, and ViX.

No matter which platform they choose, viewers can watch every key sequence, game-changing swing, and thrilling conclusion unfold live from start to finish as the action plays out.

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Can I watch England vs Costa Rica for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this marquee showdown live through Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV, each providing access to the network airing the match across the country.

First-time subscribers can also stream without paying upfront by using available free trial offers, including five days from Fubo and DirecTV Stream and a three-day trial from Hulu + Live TV.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

England’s World Cup opener is just around the corner, and the Three Lions remain among the favorites to make a deep run behind a talented squad led by Harry Kane.

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In their final tune-up, England will meet a Costa Rica side looking to move forward after missing out on World Cup qualification despite the absence of regional powers the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

For Costa Rica, this clash with one of Europe’s top sides provides a valuable opportunity to begin building toward the future.

Manfred Ugalde of Costa Rica – Ian Maule/Getty Images

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England vs Costa Rica: Predicted Lineups

England (4-2-3-1): Pickford; James, Stones, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Rice; Saka, Bellingham, Rashford; Kane.

Costa Rica (4-2-3-1): Sequeira; Quiros, Mitchell, Faerron, Araya; Salazar, Flores; Mora, Soto, Alcocer; Ugalde.

What time is the England vs Costa Rica match?

The match kicks off today, June 10, at 4:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

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Eastern Time: 4:00 PM

Central Time: 3:00 AM

Mountain Time: 2:00 PM

Pacific Time: 1:00 PM