Another young talent is off to Saudi Arabia, and it’s Gabri Veiga who will play for Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli according to Fabrizio Romano. Veiga was seen as a major young talent in LaLiga and his time at struggling Celta de Vigo did not go unnoticed, according to reports Real Madrid and Napoli had interest in the Spanish youth international.

Toni Kroos shocked many on the web when he responded to Romano’s tweet with “embarrassing”, once again raising the debate of how young players are dropping everything and looking for the pay day of Saudi Arabia.

Former Argentine World Cup winner and Real Madrid general manager and current commentator for beIN Sports Jorge Valdano stated to ESPN Argentina, “how do you tell a player today that he will make not a bit more but ten times more to play (in Saudi Arabia). It’s impossible.” Referring to the exodus of top talent to the Saudi Pro League.

Profile on Gabri Veiga

Gabri Veiga debuted in the 2020/21 season and in total has 11 goals in 56 matches for Celta de Vigo. Veiga was also called into the Spanish youth sides (U-18 and U-20). Veiga plays as a central midfielder and usually as a pivot option.

Veiga who was earning only 500,000 euros annually at Celta will now make according to a Marca report, 12.5 million euros.

About Al-Ahli

Al-Ahli were recently promoted back to the Saudi Pro League and were founded in 1937, Al- Ahli has won 3 Saudi Pro League titles and 13 Kings Cups. The team is home to stars Édouard Mendy, Roberto Firmino, and Merih Demiral.