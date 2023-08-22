Al Nassr suffered in the AFC Champions League playoffs, but at the end was able to defeat Shabab Al Ahli. Despite the epic victory, Cristiano Ronaldo left the field very angry, yelling at the referees and pushing rival’s personnel.

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most competitive soccer players. The Portuguese striker wants to win every game and, obviously, he doesn’t like it when things don’t go as planned.

On Tuesday, Al Nassr had a crucial match against Shabab Al Ahli in the AFC Champions League playoffs. Cristiano Ronaldo’s team secured a dramatic victory, but the team’s captain was displeased with the referee’s performance.

Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo yells at referees and pushes Shabab Al Ahli’s personnel

When Cristiano Ronaldo decided to join Al Nassr, his primary goal was to win everything with the Saudi Pro League squad. He has already secured his first trophy with his new club, but he is eager for more.

The Portuguese striker faced a huge challenge today. Al Nassr had to win against Shabab Al Ahli to continue playing the AFC Champions League. They were close from being eliminated, but three goals in the last 10 minutes gave them the victory.

Even though Al Nassr advanced, Cristiano Ronaldo was not happy at all with how the referees performed during the match. At the end of the game, the striker yelled at the officials and then pushed a member of Shabab Al Ahli who apparently wanted to take a selfie with him.