Torino will clash with favorites Milan on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Serie A looking to surprise the defending champions. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino could be very interesting based on their recent performances. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be available.
The consistency showed by Milan so far has been impressive. Although two consecutive losses in the Champions League vs Chelsea put their backs against the wall, last Tuesday they got back on track. Beating Dinamo Zagreb was huge, as well as the help they received from the English side, to position themselves in a better place. They arrive with three wins a row, but it will be very interesting to see what will head coach Stefano Pioli do considering the Rossoneri have a crucial matchup with Salzburg next Wednesday.
As for the hosts, they come from getting rid of a big weight. Torino were in a five-game streak with no victories, although that ended in their previous duel. The best thing for them is that it wasn’t just over a weaker opponent. They were able to beat Udinese on the road to stop the free fall. The challenge will be more complicated now since they are winless at home in their last three appearances.
Torino vs Milan: Kick-Off Time
Torino will host Milan at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 30.
Argentina: 4:45 PM
Australia: 6:45 AM (October 31)
Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (October 31)
Belgium: 9:45 PM
Brazil: 4:45 PM
Cameroon: 8:45 PM
Canada: 3:45 PM
Costa Rica: 1:45 PM
Croatia: 9:45 PM
Denmark: 9:45 PM
Ecuador: 2:45 PM
Egypt: 9:45 PM
France: 9:45 PM
Germany: 9:45 PM
Ghana: 7:45 PM
India: 01:15 AM (October 31)
Indonesia: 03:45 AM (October 31)
Iran: 11:15 PM
Ireland: 8:45 PM
Israel: 10:45 PM
Italy: 9:45 PM
Jamaica: 2:45 PM
Japan: 4:45 AM (October 31)
Kenya: 10:45 PM
Malaysia: 3:45 AM (October 31)
Mexico: 2:45 PM
Morocco: 8:45 PM
Netherlands: 9:45 PM
New Zealand: 8:45 AM (October 31)
Nigeria: 8:45 PM
Norway: 9:45 PM
Poland: 9:45 PM
Portugal: 8:45 PM
Qatar: 10:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM
Senegal: 7:45 PM
Serbia: 9:45 PM
Singapore: 3:45 AM (October 31)
South Africa: 9:45 PM
South Korea: 4:45 AM (October 31)
Spain: 9:45 PM
Sweden: 9:45 PM
Switzerland: 9:45 PM
Tanzania: 10:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM
Tunisia: 8:45 PM
Uganda: 10:45 PM
UAE: 11:45 PM
UK : 8:45 PM
United States: 3:45 PM (ET)
Torino vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports
Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium
Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+
Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia
Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN
Egypt: STARZPLAY
France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select
Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia
Iran: STARZPLAY
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona
Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+
Morocco: STARZPLAY
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique
Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland
Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen
Qatar: STARZPLAY
Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY
Senegal: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 3P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football
Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+
Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball
Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean
Tunisia: STARZPLAY
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1
UAE: STARZPLAY
UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com
United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+