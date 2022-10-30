Milan will visit Torino at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Serie A trying to close the gap with Napoli. You can find out here how to watch this match on TV or live stream it in your country.

Torino will clash with favorites Milan on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Serie A looking to surprise the defending champions. The match will be played at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino could be very interesting based on their recent performances. Check out how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in the US, fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ will be available.

The consistency showed by Milan so far has been impressive. Although two consecutive losses in the Champions League vs Chelsea put their backs against the wall, last Tuesday they got back on track. Beating Dinamo Zagreb was huge, as well as the help they received from the English side, to position themselves in a better place. They arrive with three wins a row, but it will be very interesting to see what will head coach Stefano Pioli do considering the Rossoneri have a crucial matchup with Salzburg next Wednesday.

As for the hosts, they come from getting rid of a big weight. Torino were in a five-game streak with no victories, although that ended in their previous duel. The best thing for them is that it wasn’t just over a weaker opponent. They were able to beat Udinese on the road to stop the free fall. The challenge will be more complicated now since they are winless at home in their last three appearances.

Torino vs Milan: Kick-Off Time

Torino will host Milan at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino on Matchday 12 of the 2022-2023 Serie A this Sunday, October 30.

Argentina: 4:45 PM

Australia: 6:45 AM (October 31)

Bangladesh: 01:45 AM (October 31)

Belgium: 9:45 PM

Brazil: 4:45 PM

Cameroon: 8:45 PM

Canada: 3:45 PM

Costa Rica: 1:45 PM

Croatia: 9:45 PM

Denmark: 9:45 PM

Ecuador: 2:45 PM

Egypt: 9:45 PM

France: 9:45 PM

Germany: 9:45 PM

Ghana: 7:45 PM

India: 01:15 AM (October 31)

Indonesia: 03:45 AM (October 31)

Iran: 11:15 PM

Ireland: 8:45 PM

Israel: 10:45 PM

Italy: 9:45 PM

Jamaica: 2:45 PM

Japan: 4:45 AM (October 31)

Kenya: 10:45 PM

Malaysia: 3:45 AM (October 31)

Mexico: 2:45 PM

Morocco: 8:45 PM

Netherlands: 9:45 PM

New Zealand: 8:45 AM (October 31)

Nigeria: 8:45 PM

Norway: 9:45 PM

Poland: 9:45 PM

Portugal: 8:45 PM

Qatar: 10:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:45 PM

Senegal: 7:45 PM

Serbia: 9:45 PM

Singapore: 3:45 AM (October 31)

South Africa: 9:45 PM

South Korea: 4:45 AM (October 31)

Spain: 9:45 PM

Sweden: 9:45 PM

Switzerland: 9:45 PM

Tanzania: 10:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:45 PM

Tunisia: 8:45 PM

Uganda: 10:45 PM

UAE: 11:45 PM

UK : 8:45 PM

United States: 3:45 PM (ET)

Torino vs Milan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 3, Kayo Sports

Belgium: Play Sports, Eleven Sports 1 Belgium

Brazil: GUIGO, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN, Star+

Cameroon: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Canada: fuboTV Canada, TLN, VIVA

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Sport X, TV2 Play Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: Free, beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

India: Sports18, Sports18 HD, Voot Select

Indonesia: Vidio, beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

Iran: STARZPLAY

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: DAZN, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, Star+

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand, Sky Sport 7 beIN Sports

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV6, Sport TV Multiscreen

Qatar: STARZPLAY

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Senegal: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 3P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Liga de Campeones, Movistar+

Sweden: C More Sweden, Discovery+, C More Fotball

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 1, Blue Sport 5

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Tunisia: STARZPLAY

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1

UAE: STARZPLAY

UK: BT Sport 1, BT Sport App, BTSport.com

United States: FuboTV (free trial), Paramount+