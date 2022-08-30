The 2022 MLS offers a match of high tension and drama in its matchday 28: Toronto FC vs Los Angeles Galaxy. Here we you will find out the match preview, predictions, odds and how to tune in in the United States.

As the 2022 MLS regular season comes to a close, mistakes pay double. That's why the drama will be present when the LA Galaxy visit Toronto FC on matchday 28. In the following paragraphs you will find all the details to enjoy the game such as preview, predictions and odds and how and where to watch it from the United States.

The outlook for the match is simple: the opportunity to stay in the playoff standings is what both Toronto and the Galaxy are playing for. Both have had a season that has been more bad than good and therefore their margin of tolerance for error is minimal, if not nil.

Toronto is tenth in the east conference with 33 points and is only three points behind the Columbus Crew, who occupy the seventh and final playoff spot in the standings. While Los Angeles Galaxy is seventh but in the western conference with 37 points, and a slip could allow the Portland Timbers or even the Vancouver Whitecaps to take their place.

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 31, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: BMO Field, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Live Stream US: lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Both Toronto and Los Angeles Galaxy come into this MLS matchday 28 game with a positive momentum, as both are coming off wins in their most recent match: the locals defeated Charlotte and the visitors did the same with the New England Revolution.

An even match is expected as Toronto and Galaxy have the same statistical record in their five most recent MLS matches: three wins, one draw and one loss. The four most recent meetings between the two sides have yielded two wins for the Canadians and two for the Californians.

How to watch or live stream Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy in the US:

With both teams clearly needing to drop as few points as possible in order to qualify for the playoffs for the 2022 MLS season and identical recent performances, Toronto vs Galaxy looks very evenly matched. Enjoy the match broadcast from the U.S. at lagalaxy.com, Spectrum SportsNet, ESPN+.

Toronto FC vs LA Galaxy: Predictions and Odds

Oddsmakers have done their research work, as they give Toronto FC as clear favorite, despite the parity that the statistics between the two teams in the present MLS, because there is a conclusive fact: Galaxy has not beaten The Reds as visitors since 2009. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with MLS at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!