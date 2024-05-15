In a post-game press conference, Postecoglou was visibly upset with how Spurs supporters were cheering his side's loss to Manchester City.

“What kind of team is Tottenham?” It was a question raised by Antonio Conte a few seasons ago and was again raised by manager Ange Postecoglou after his side were defeated 2-0 by Manchester City on Tuesday. Erling Haaland’s brace was the difference as Pep Guardiola’s side is now two points above Arsenal in the race for the Premier League title.

Postecoglou was upset with several fans in the stands as they began cheering Manchester City’s goals since a win by City might block Arsenal, Spurs’ biggest rival, from a chance at the title.

After the match, Postecoglou once again questioned the club’s mentality. Spurs have lost four of their last five games and sit in their customary sixth place.

Ange Postecoglou on Spurs Culture

Ange Postecoglou stated in his post-game press conference, “The last 48 hours have revealed that the foundations are fairly fragile. That’s what I feel. The last 48 hours have revealed a fair bit to me. But it just means I’ve got to go back to the drawing board with some things.”

Postecoglou continued, “It’s outside, inside, everywhere. It’s been an interesting exercise.”

When asked what the issues could be by a reporter, he responded, “It’s my observations, mate. I’m not going to tell you because it’s for me. I’m the one that’s got to do it, so you can make your own assessment over what’s happened. I understand I have probably misread the situation to what I think is important in your endeavor to become a winning team. But it’s okay, it’s why I’m here. I want to be successful at this football club; it’s why I was brought in.”

Rodrigo Bentancur meltdown

The game also provided a meltdown of sorts for the usually calm and collected Rodrigo Bentancur. The Uruguayan was subbed off near the 55th minute when Spurs were only 1-0 down.

Bentancur kicked the chair so hard the bounce back almost knocked the former Juventus player over.