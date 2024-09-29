Tottenham destroy Manchester United at Old Trafford: Funniest memes and reactions

Trending topics:
Tottenham showed no mercy against Manchester United at Old Trafford, defeating the hosts 3-0. Here are the funniest memes and reactions.

Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United
Matthijs de Ligt of Manchester United

By Natalia Lobo

Manchester United can’t catch a break. Erik ten Hag’s side suffered another defeat in the Premier League, losing 3-0 to Tottenham at Old Trafford. This latest setback leaves the team in 13th place and puts the manager under serious pressure.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke were the scorers for the Spurs, which are now at the eighth spot of the table. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes was sent off after receiving a straight red card due to a tackle at 47’.

This is the second consecutive loss at home for United by +3 goals this season, after they also were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool. According to OptaJoe, Manchester United have now suffered more Premier League defeats by 3 or more goals since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure (23 in 424 matches) than they did during his entire tenure (22 in 1,035 games).

Mr Bayo
Mr Bayo
@mrbayoa1
We all saw the effort from the manager Erik ten Hag, he’s giving his best for Manchester United and I think he needs more time, please add 5 more years to his contract and if y’all are going to sack him please don’t let it be before December 3rd. Glory Glory Manchester United🙏🙏

Image
Manchester United
Manchester United
@ManUtd

Defeat. #MUFC || #MUNTOT

838
cruyff ✪
cruyff ✪
@Jocruyff10
Rival fans holding onto Ten hag to make sure man united is not letting him go 😭😭😂😂 #MUNTOT

Image
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎
𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎
@TheEuropeanLad

7-0 defeat vs Liverpool. 3-0 defeat vs Liverpool. 6-3 defeat vs Manchester City. 3-0 defeat vs Manchester City. 3-0 defeat vs Tottenham. 2-0 defeat vs Tottenham. 4-0 defeat vs Brentford. 3-0 defeat vs Sevilla. 3-0 defeat vs Bournemouth. 3-0 defeat vs Newcastle United. 4-0 defeat…

5
Developing story.

Natalia Lobo

Natalia is a sports journalist at Bolavip US, where she covers soccer, tennis, and the broader sports world. She also works as an entertainment journalist at Spoiler US, focusing on the film industry, series, reality TV, and celebrity news. With a diverse background that includes reporting on sports, fashion, and culture, she brings a rich and varied perspective to her current roles. Natalia holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and Media from the Universidad Central of Venezuela (UCV) and has over eight years of experience in digital media. She has previously contributed her bilingual skills in English and Spanish to outlets such as Revista Exclusiva and Cambio16.

