Tottenham destroy Manchester United at Old Trafford: Funniest memes and reactions

Tottenham showed no mercy against Manchester United at Old Trafford, defeating the hosts 3-0.

Manchester United can’t catch a break. Erik ten Hag’s side suffered another defeat in the Premier League, losing 3-0 to Tottenham at Old Trafford. This latest setback leaves the team in 13th place and puts the manager under serious pressure.

Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke were the scorers for the Spurs, which are now at the eighth spot of the table. Meanwhile, Bruno Fernandes was sent off after receiving a straight red card due to a tackle at 47’.

This is the second consecutive loss at home for United by +3 goals this season, after they also were beaten 3-0 by Liverpool. According to OptaJoe, Manchester United have now suffered more Premier League defeats by 3 or more goals since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure (23 in 424 matches) than they did during his entire tenure (22 in 1,035 games).

