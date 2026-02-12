What happens if Barcelona win, tie or lose vs Atletico Madrid today in 2026 Copa del Rey semifinal first leg?

The second semifinal of the Copa del Rey takes center stage. After Athletic Club and Real Sociedad met earlier this week, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid begin their series to stay in the race for another domestic title. Star power is expected on both sides, even with a pair of notable absences.

Barcelona have managed to turn things around, putting together six consecutive victories. Because of that run, they enter the semifinal against Atletico Madrid as favorites. However, the Blaugrana are without Raphinha, Pedri and Marcus Rashford, and Hansi Flick surprised many by placing Robert Lewandowski on the bench.

It goes without saying both the reigning Spanish champions and Diego Simeone’s men would have preferred to avoid each other until the final, but the draw set up a heavyweight clash. Atletico Madrid advanced after a dominant 5-0 victory over Real Betis, sending a clear warning ahead of this matchup.

Barcelona reached this stage after getting past Albacete in a tight contest that nearly turned into a shock. They edged their opponents 2-1, with Lamine Yamal and Ronald Araujo responsible for the goals that sealed the win and kept their cup hopes alive.

Julian Alvarez of Atletico Madrid

What happens if Barcelona win vs Atletico Madrid?

If Barcelona win against Atletico Madrid, they take a significant advantage into the second leg. They would earn a positive result away from home and then close the series at Camp Nou, a scenario that would leave Atletico Madrid in a very difficult position. Flick’s team would already feel they have one foot in the final.

What happens if Barcelona and Atletico Madrid tie?

If Barcelona and Atletico Madrid finish level, everything would be decided in the return match at Camp Nou. Because the semifinal is played over two games, there is no extra time or penalties in the first leg. That situation would still make Barcelona favorites with the decisive match at home.

What happens if Barcelona lose vs Atletico Madrid?

If Barcelona lose to Atletico Madrid, they would be in danger heading into the second leg. They would need a comeback on their own field, a complicated task considering Simeone’s reputation for building strong defensive teams. It is also important to note the away goals rule does not apply if the aggregate score is tied after 180 minutes.