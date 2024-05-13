Tottenham will receive Manchester City for the Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it in your country.

Tottenham face Manchester City in Matchday 34 of the 2023/2024 Premier League season. Brace yourself for a comprehensive preview of this highly anticipated clash. Explore the numerous options available to catch every thrilling moment, whether through televised broadcasts or convenient live streaming services accessible in your country.

Finally, the games that were pending from Matchday 23 will be recovered, and without a doubt this is the one that has the greatest importance. Not only because it is a duel between two teams from the Big 6, which in itself is always of great interest, but because it is the game that can define the tournament.

Manchester City, after Arsenal’s 1-0 victory against Manchester United, were one point behind the “Gunners”. This is without a doubt the great chance to be able to surpass them and reach the final Matchday with an advantage. On Tottenham’s side, they are still in the fight for qualification for the cups, for which the three points would be very useful.

Tottenham vs Manchester City: Kick-Off Time in Your Country

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 6:00 AM (May 15)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (May 15)

Canada: 3:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (May 15)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (May 15)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (May 15)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

USA: 3:00 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Manchester City: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your Country

Argentina: Star+, ESPN

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports 2 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports 3 Asia

Canada: fuboTV Canada

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: WOW, Sky Sport Premier League, Sky Go

India: Star Sports 2 Asia, Hotstar VIP, JioTV, Star Sports 3 Asia, Star Sports Select HD2, Star Sports Select 2

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, BBC Radio 5 Live, Sky Ultra HD

Italy: Sky Sport Calcio, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport OTT 4, DStv Now

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, DAZN Eleven 1 Portugal

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport OTT 4, Supersport Grandstand, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv App, SuperSport Premier League

Spain: DAZN Spain, Movistar+, DAZN 1

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN 4K Arabia, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Sports Main Event, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, USA Network, UNIVERSO NBC, Sports App