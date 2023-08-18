Toulouse vs PSG: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Ligue 1 in your country

Paris Saint-Germain will visit Toulouse this Saturday, August 19 for the Matchday 2 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Toulouse vs PSG free in the US on Fubo]

Paris Saint-Germain have undergone a significant overhaul in their squad compared to the previous season. The approach to the commencement of this Ligue 1 season carried a veil of uncertainty, and the initial match against Lorient failed to create a favorable impression.

The match concluded in a goalless draw, a result undoubtedly falling short of the expectations held by the Parisian team. Presently, PSG are determined to secure their first victory of the season against Toulouse, who marked their entrance with a 2-1 triumph over Nantes and now seeks to clinch a positive outcome in their inaugural home match.

Toulouse vs PSG: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 20)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 20)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 20)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 20)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 20)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 20)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Toulouse vs PSG: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN Argentina, Star+

Belgium: Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, Play Sports, Play Sports 2

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, beIN Sports Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

France: DAZN France, Canal+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN

Greece: Nova Sports 2

India: Sports18 HD

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 3

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 258, SKY Go Italy

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Poland: Eleven Sports 3 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Serbia: Arena Sport 2 Serbia

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

Switzerland: Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2, beIN Sports English 2

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS.