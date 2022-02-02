The January transfer window saw Premier League clubs spend the second highest record on winter transfers in PL history, almost more than in LaLiga, Serie A, and Bundesliga combined.

It looks like the coronavirus cost cutting has ended in the Premier League; everyone knows that the Premier League is the most financially viable soccer league in the world. You can tell that by the amount of spending clubs do during the transfer windows.

This season all Premier League clubs spent a total of £274 million, becoming the second highest winter transfer season in the league’s history. The record for most amount spent in the winter was in 2018 for a total of £340 million.

Serie A, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and Ligue 1 spent a combined total of £315 million putting the Premier League spend at 48 percent of the total across the five major European leagues according to Deloitte.

Premier League winter spending spree

Deloitte’s Dan Jones told The Sun: “This transfer window indicates that the financial pressures of Covid on Premier League clubs are easing, with spending firmly back to pre-pandemic levels and remarkably among the highest we've ever seen in January.”

The Premier League had a lot of highly publicized incoming transfers none more prominent than, Newcastle United spending £85 million on Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes.

Then there was Rodrigo Bentancur’s move to Tottenham from Juventus at £25 million as well as Colombian Luis Diaz to Liverpool at £50 million from Porto. Without question the Premier League is the highest spending league when it comes to talent in their prime, the gap continues to rise between the middle of the pack teams in England as compared to the rest of the world.