Lionel Messi chooses the world’s best coach: ‘He has something different’

Lionel Messi’s career has been defined by unmatched talent, a level rarely seen in the history of soccer. But there was someone who helped elevate him to the very top of the sport during his rise with FC Barcelona—another genius who guided him at one of the greatest teams in history.

In a recent interview with ESPN, the Argentine star discussed several topics, but none stood out more than his admiration for Pep Guardiola as the greatest coach of all time. “For me, Guardiola is unique. There are many incredible coaches, but he has something different. To me, he is the best of all,” Messi told SportsCenter.

He continued: “When it comes to understanding the game, preparing matches, and communicating with his players, he is complete. He is the best, and we were lucky to have him in Barcelona. Everything came together—the players, the ideas—and the pieces fit perfectly to achieve everything we achieved.”

How Guardiola revolutionized Messi

Messi’s talent flourished under Guardiola during their years together at Barcelona (2008–2012). The historic tactical change at the Santiago Bernabeu against Real Madrid—when Guardiola moved Messi to a false nine role—altered the future of the club, the coach, and the player forever.

Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola during a FC Barcelona match.

“He went elsewhere and kept winning,” Messi said, highlighting Guardiola’s influence beyond Spain. “Not just winning, but the way his teams play. He changed soccer in Germany with Bayern, even if he did not win the Champions League there. And he changed the way teams play in England with City.”

Messi also explained how their relationship developed and how he adapted to his new role. “From the beginning, we had a great relationship. Pep was very close; we talked a lot. I learned so much from him. I added new things to my game, how to move, how to read space. He was the one who put me as a false nine. In Barcelona’s academy, I played behind the striker. When I moved up, Rijkaard and Pep put me on the wing, a position I had never truly played before. But I kept growing and improving my game.”

What Messi and Pep accomplished together

The period Messi and Guardiola shared at FC Barcelona, from 2008 to 2012, is considered one of the most successful eras in soccer history, with the club capturing 14 major trophies. The highlight was the historic 2009 “sextuple,” in which the team won every competition available in a single calendar year: La Liga, Copa del Rey, UEFA Champions League, Supercopa de España, UEFA Super Cup, and FIFA Club World Cup.

Beyond that unprecedented feat, they won three additional La Liga titles (2009, 2010, 2011), two UEFA Champions League trophies (2009 and 2011), two Copa del Rey titles, two UEFA Super Cups, three Spanish Super Cups, and two Club World Cups, while establishing a global benchmark in style of play, famously known as tiki-taka.