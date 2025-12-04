Trending topics:
Dodgers reportedly reach key decision on World Series hero Miguel Rojas ahead of 2026 MLB campaign

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly reached a key decision regarding World Series hero Miguel Rojas as they gear up for the 2026 MLB season.

By Alexander Rosquez

Miguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the crowd during the 2025 Dodgers World Series Celebration.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesMiguel Rojas #72 of the Los Angeles Dodgers speaks to the crowd during the 2025 Dodgers World Series Celebration.

Miguel Rojas, the unlikely hero of the 2025 World Series, has officially re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers for his final major league season in 2026. The infielder, who hit the game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7, expressed his desire to return to Los Angeles, where he debuted in 2014.

Primarily a bench player, Rojas played 114 games last season, hitting .262 with 18 doubles and 27 RBIs while providing quality defense at second base, third base, and shortstop.

Rojas’ most memorable moment came in the World Series, when he stepped into the starting lineup after weeks off and delivered a clutch solo homer off Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman in the ninth inning, setting up the Dodgers to win in 11 innings and secure their ninth championship.

“Breaking: INF Miguel Rojas and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a one-year, $5.5MM deal. This will be Rojas’s final year as an active player. Rojas will remain in the organization beyond 2026 in the player development department,” reported Daniel Alvarez-Montes on X (formerly Twitter).

Dodgers eyeing three-peat in 2026

With Rojas returning, Andrew Friedman and the Dodgers’ front office are preparing for another strong run at the World Series. While the team is mostly set in the infield and outfield, questions remain about adding a top-tier outfielder or bolstering the bullpen.

Max Muncy finally speaks on his future after Dodgers’ 2026 option decision

see also

Max Muncy finally speaks on his future after Dodgers’ 2026 option decision

The Dodgers’ starting rotation appears deep, featuring Roki Sasaki, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, as well as All-Stars Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Adding another late-inning reliever or two alongside Tanner Scott could further solidify a pitching staff that already ranks among the league’s best.

Rojas’ role beyond 2026

Even after retiring from playing, Rojas will remain with the Dodgers in their player development department, ensuring his knowledge and experience help the next generation of talent.

With Rojas back and a deep roster in place, the Dodgers are positioned to pursue a three-peat in 2026, with fans eagerly watching to see if their World Series hero can create more unforgettable moments before hanging up his cleats.

