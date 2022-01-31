Brenden Aaronson may be fighting to get to the World Cup with the USMNT, but he is still one of Leeds United’s preferred signings for the summer.

Leeds United on paper is a destination USMNT players are trying to avoid, a club in the bottom half of the Premier League with virtually no chance of playing in European competition next season. Yet Leeds still has an X-factor, Marcelo Bielsa. The Argentine has revolutionized the club in his nearly four years in charge.

Players under Bielsa become better, at Leeds the biggest success cases are Jack Harrison, Patrick Bamford, and Raphinha, where Tite has gone out of his way to praise the work of Marcelo Bielsa, but Bielsa has poured cold water on a possible contract extension at the club for the time begin.

For Brenden Aaronson, after spending two very successful seasons at Red Bull Salzburg, the next destination could be his biggest. Aaronson was on Leeds shortlist in the winter and will continue to be on their list in the summer, but the American also has interest elsewhere.

Brenden Aaronson to have a red-hot summer

Brenden Aaronson was deemed non-transferable during the winter by Salzburg, who are still alive in the Champions League and looking to wrap up yet another league title, it would be Aaronson’s second at the club. Leeds United is reportedly willing to spend over $25 million on Brenden Aaronson, but with Red Bull Salzburg still in the Champions League, a move in the winter looks doubtful but, in the summer, could very much still happen according to SkySports.

Brenden Aaronson also has interest from Serie A powerhouse AC Milan, who are said to be keeping an eye on the American midfielder, the only issue is the price tag as AC Milan is not keen on buying Brenden Aaronson for over $20 million.



