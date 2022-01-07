The out of favor Juventus midfielder could return to the Premier League with a strange offer from one of the league's smallest clubs.

Aaron Ramsey is on the outs at Juventus, the 31-year-old Welsh international midfielder has only played in three games in the Serie A season at Juve and all signs point to Ramsey leaving the club in the winter. Ramsey has been at Juventus since 2019 playing in only 49 games and scoring only 5 goals.

Now according to The Sun, Ramsey may be getting a very unusual offer to join one of the worst sides of the Premier League. The Sun is reporting that bottom of the table Burnley may be interested in signing the midfielder. Burnley assistant Ian Woan stated, "Our financial parameters are well known and obviously Aaron Ramsey would be a really good asset for us. He is a very talented player but as I sit here now, it is the first I've heard of it. But yes, a player of his talent, you’d always be interested in – absolutely.”

Burnley have only one win this season and look to be facing the drop unless things change in the Premier League standings. Burnley have not won in 5 games recently going 2 draws and three defeats.

Burnley chasing Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey is not short on offers as The Sun reports that along with Burnley, Newcastle, Everton and former club Arsenal are keen to bring him into the fold. Ramsey would almost certainly prefer those destinations over Burnley.

At Juventus, Ramsey has no future as head coach Massimiliano Allegri all but confirmed that Ramsey is leaving the club, “Aaron Ramsey returned today after his leave to work in England but he is an outgoing player."

