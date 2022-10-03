According to reports from the United States, Chelsea and Liverpool are scouting one of the best prospects from Colombia in Major League Soccer.

Everyone is looking for the next Luis Diaz, and both Chelsea and Liverpool may have identified the next South American to move to the Premier League in Major League Soccer. Chelsea has already scouted MLS before with the recent signing of Gabriel Slonina and before that Matt Miazga.

Liverpool scouted MLS to sign goalkeeper Brad Friedel way back in 1997 and were linked to Eddie Pope in 1998. Now according to Tom Bogert, both clubs have 18-year-old Colombian winger/forward Jhon Durán in their sights.

Jhon Durán burst onto the scene in MLS this season with 8 goals and 5 assists in 26 matches for the basement dwellers Chicago Fire. Durán has played most of his matches at forward but has shown great skill on the wings as well.

Jhon Durán’s transfer fee

According to Bogert, Durán’s market value is estimated to be at $10 million and that the club expects offers for the player in the winter. Durán’s skill has been evident as he along with Slonina have been the few bright spots for the Fire who had yet another dismal season.

Durán has already been capped twice by Colombia, his most recent match against Mexico on September 27th. Durán came to MLS and the Fire for only $2.5 million from Envigado where he scored 9 goals in 45 games. In October 2020, Durán was included in The Guardian's "60 of the best young talents in world football" list.