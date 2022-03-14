The 34-year-old Chilean international is set to move on from Inter Milan in the summer and with Flamengo ready to offer a contract.

Arturo Vidal’s time in Europe could be coming to an end this summer as the 34-year-old’s contract is set to expire. After stops at Bayer Leverkusen, Juventus, Bayern Munich, Barcelona, and now Inter Milan, Vidal’s time in Europe has been a resounding success.

Winner of 17 titles in his European career plus 2 Copa Americas with his national team, Arturo Vidal is one of the most decorated players from Chile ever. Now according to Calciomercato, with Inter Milan moving on from his contract in the summer, the Italian outlet is reporting that Flamengo is interested in the midfielder.

At the moment Flamengo is playing their local Rio de Janeiro state tournament and will start the Brazilian league in April and Vidal may come in sometime in July.

Arturo Vidal to Flamengo?

Flamengo already have Chilean Mauricio Isla, Giorgian de Arrascaeta, Éverton Ribeiro, and Gabriel Barbosa on their roster and are hoping to make a big push to win the league and the Copa Libertadores.

Vidal has played a total of 21 games in Serie A this season with 1 goal and 1 assist. Vidal came on as a substitute in Inter Milan’s 1-1 draw with Torino over the weekend.

