A potential divorce between Paris Saint-Germain and Neymar made big headlines over the last few months. According to a recent report, the French club tried to send the Brazilian star to Manchester City as part of a swap deal.

When Paris Saint-Germain splashed €222 million for Neymar in 2017, the expectations were through the roof. The Brazilian superstar not only became the club's record signing, but the most expensive player in history.

Neymar was immediately given the No. 10 shirt, the city welcomed him with open arms, and the club expected him to be the key to win a highly desired UEFA Champions League trophy. But five years later, the outlook is quite different.

Though at times he played his best soccer, Neymar ended up being the scapegoat for PSG's lack of European success since he arrived. After a forgettable 2021-22 season, word on the street was that the club wanted to part with him. Christophe Galtier seems to count on Neymar, but a recent report claims he was offered to Manchester City.

Report: PSG offer Neymar to Manchester City as part of swap deal

According to Le Parisien, Paris Saint-Germain were interested in sending Neymar to Manchester City this summer, but the Premier League champions reportedly were not interested in the deal.

The City player PSG apparently wanted in return is Bernardo Silva. The Portuguese star has also been linked with Barcelona over the last few weeks, but the Sky Blues look unwilling to let him go.

Pep Guardiola has already secured the signings of coveted striker Erling Haaland as well as Argentine sensation Julian Alvarez, and thus he would prefer not to make further changes up front.

Neymar, however, would not be looking for a way out of PSG. While he is still under contract until 2027, making a reported €30 million per season, he seems to be determined to turn things around in Paris.

The Brazilian winger is believed to be happy to play with Lionel Messi, with whom he would love to win the Champions League again. It remains to be seen how things will play out, but it looks like Neymar isn't going anywhere anytime soon.