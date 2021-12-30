Xavi is keen to bring in the on loan forward to Barcelona in January, but the deal has its complexities.

Xavi has been trying to solve the puzzle at Barcelona, and at the moment the results have been mixed. Barcelona sits seventh in LaLiga with a 3-3-3 record since his takeover at the helm.

Now according to Marca, Álvaro Morata could be the forward in question to help Xavi’s side start 2022 on the right foot. Morata is currently on loan at Juventus from Atlético Madrid, who own his rights, at Juventus Morata has played 18 games and scored 5 goals in Serie A this season.

Morata has been a regular starter at Juventus and if Barcelona want to buy the forward outright the club would have to work out a deal with Juventus and Atlético Madrid.

Álvaro Morata on Barcelona’s radar

Marca is reporting that Morata is interested at the prospect of playing for Barcelona, despite his run at Juventus, the Turin club is also going through their own rebuild mode.

Xavi is said to be a fan of the Spanish international and while Juventus are also looking to sign Morata, the final decision comes down to Morata as to where he really wants to play next.