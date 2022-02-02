19 year-old Trinity Rodman has renewed her contract with the Washington Spirit, after a successful season in which they won the NWSL title, and will become the highest paid player in league's history. Check out the full story.

Trinity Rodman, who was the National Women’s Soccer League’s 2021 Rookie of the Year, will become the highest-paid player in league history. The 19-year-old will make more than other stars such as Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe.

"We're incredibly excited to have Trin as a part of the Spirit family for at least the next three seasons. She has a truly special career ahead of her and makes us a better club on all fronts," Spirit coach Kris Ward said in the official statement from the club.

Rodman, daughter of NBA Hall of Famer Dennis Rodman, was the No. 2 in the 2021 draft. During her first season with Spirit, she recorded seven goals and seven assists, including the one to Kelley O’Hara’s header to secure the Spirit’s first NWSL championship against the Chicago Red Stars.

Trinity Rodman will earn $1.1 million in a four-year deal

Rodman signed a four-year contract with Washington Spirit for a worth of $1.1 million, the club announced on Wednesday. Sportico was the first to report the contract value. However, she has an option to extend the contract one more year (2025).

The Washington Post reported that she joined the league last year with a $42,000 base salary, plus housing and bonuses. Now, she will make $281,000 base salary annually, which is more than Morgan’s and Rapinoe’s $250,000 revenues.

After the league ratification of its first collective bargaining agreement, the maximum salary is $75,000, a 43% increase. Meanwhile, the minimum is now $35,000. The Spirit will use allocation money, which isn’t limited by team budget caps, to pay Rodman.

Rodman also was called to play for the first time with the USWNT in January, following her seven caps and nine goals with the U20 team. The good news for the team came up after a series of offseason controversies, with the suspension of former coach Richie Burke due to complaints of abuse behavior and an ownership power struggle.