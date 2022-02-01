Joel Embiid keeps dominating and turning heads night in and night out. Even some of his colleagues know that he's now the clear-cut favorite to earn MVP honors this season.

It took a very long time for the NBA to acknowledge a big man as the MVP, with Nikola Jokic breaking a streak of nearly two decades. Now, another center could and should take home the award, as Joel Embiid has been nothing short of spectacular this season.

Finally at full strength, Embiid has once again proved that he's the most dominant two-way force in the paint when healthy. As talented as he is savvy and strong, the Cameroonian big man has been on a roll throughout the whole season.

So, following an impressive stretch of 30+ point games and after averaging 29.1 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.4 assists, 1.4 blocks, and 1.3 three-pointers per game on 49% from the floor, most people around the league think the Sixers star should win MVP.

Shaquille O'Neal Says Joel Embiid Is 'The Baddest Guy In The League'

Even Shaquille O'Neal, who rarely has praise for modern-day players, especially centers; claimed that there's no reason why Embiid shouldn't earn Most Valuable Player honors this season:

"I just hope Joel doesn't get penalized because, over the last 10-15 years, it's been unclear to me what the definition of Most Valuable Player is," O'Neal said, per Sports Illustrated. "He does have my vote [right now], but there are some cuckoos that say, 'Oh, this team had a better record, so this guy's MVP.' I always thought Most Valuable Player was a single award, which means you're the baddest guy in the league. And the baddest guy in the league right now is Joel Embiid. But they're in sixth place, so hopefully, the media doesn't penalize him if another guy who's close and his team has a better record."

Danny Green Says He Had Never Played With A Guy Like Him

His teammate Danny Green, who shared the floor with the likes of Kawhi Leonard, Tim Duncan, and LeBron James; claimed that he had never played with a guy who was such a clear-cut favorite to take home the award:

“I’ve played with some talented guys, and I never thought they were the MVP head and shoulders above everybody else," Green told ClutchPoints. "But last year, for sure, I thought if he didn’t get hurt. This year, he said he had a slow night, he had 36 [points]. I think he’s making the right plays. He’s trusting his teammates, which opens up the floor over the game for him…For a guy to have 36 [points] on a slow night, it just shows you what he’s capable of."

Carmelo Anthony Compares Him To Hakeem Olajuwon

Even Carmelo Anthony had no choice but to shower him in praise after facing the Sixers, comparing his footwork with Hakeem Olajuwon's and lauding his toughness and how he dominates the tempo:

"His footwork is incredible, you know? Olajuwon-esque," Anthony said, per Fadeaway World. "His post game is special. He's seven-two, he's big, he is hard to guard. I'll just keep it a hundred with you. He is a very tough guy to check out there on the court. I love the fact that he is playing at his own pace right now. He's found his pace to play at, and he's taking the game a lot more serious now, as you can see -- as we all can see. That's why he is able to dominate the way that he is able to do now, and he's playing at an all-time high right now."

Embiid drew a lot of criticism for his proneness to getting hurt. But he's never stopped working and shouldering huge loads to carry his team to contention. He's playing like the best player on Earth right now and should be rewarded as such.