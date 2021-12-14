Tunisia and Egypt will meet for the semi-finals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup in Doha, Qatar. Here, find out the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this match in the US.

Tunisia vs Egypt: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 FIFA Arab Cup semi-finals in the US

Tunisia and Egypt will face each other for the semifinals of the 2021 FIFA Arab Cup. Here, find out everything there’s to know about this soccer match such as information, the preview, predictions and odds. You can watch it in the US on fuboTV (free trial).

In the semifinals, Tunisia beat Oman 2-1 with a Youssef Msakni’s winner just minutes after Arshad Al-Alawi equalized Seifeddine Jaziri's first-half opener. They will try to reach their first final since 1963, when they won the tournament for the last time.

On the other hand, Egypt came back to beat Jordan 3-1 as Ahmed Refaat and Marwan Dawoud came off the bench to score in extra-time. Egypt will play their first semi-final in the competition since being crowned Arab Cup champions in 1992.

Tunisia vs Egypt: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, December 15, 2021.

Time: 10.00 AM (ET).

Location: Ras Abu Aboud Stadium, Doha, Qatar.

Tunisia vs Egypt: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Tunisia vs Egypt: Storylines

There have been 35 previous games between these two sides, with Tunisia having just one more win than the Pharaohs (14 wins to 13). Six of their encounters have ended in draws. Their last clash took place in the 2018 African Cup of Nations qualifiers, with Egypt winning that particular encounter 3-2.

How to watch or live stream Tunisia vs Egypt in the US

The match between Tunisia and Egypt for the 2021 FIFA Araba Cup semi-finals to be played on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by fuboTV. You can also watch it on Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 2.

Tunisia vs Egypt: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to DraftKings, Tunisia are the favorites to win this match with odds of +140, while Egypt have odds of +240. A tie would end up in a +175 payout.

DraftKings Tunisia +140 Tie +175 Egypt +240

*Odds by DraftKings