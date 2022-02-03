It was a rough night for Honduras against the USMNT in Minnesota, not only did they play in subzero temperatures, but they also lost, and two players were treated for hypothermia.

Hernán Darío Gómez, coach of Honduras, just wanted to get out of there, or to quote Dante from Clerks, “Am not supposed to be here”. It felt like that as Honduras entered their match against the USMNT last in Concacaf World Cup qualifying with no chance and a lot of hostility from the press back home.

Against the USMNT it was more of the same, the match played at night and with subzero temperatures was the icing on the cake as a defeated and uninspired Honduras team lost 3-0 on three set piece goals.

Visibly uncomfortable for most of the match, Honduras could do little against the USMNT and were barely hanging on trying to play a match in such cold temperatures. It all ended with two of their players being treated for hypothermia.

Luis Lopez and Romell Quioto treated for hypothermia

Goalkeeper Luis Lopez and Romell Quioto had to be removed at half-time during the game due to the freezing conditions. Lopez required treatment and at the end of the game was still being treated for hypothermia. Quioto’s situation was a bit more manageable but both players were visibly uncomfortable due to the conditions.

Before the game Gomez made reference to the cold, "It's inconceivable that a power in every sense would bring you here to play a game and get a result. The game hasn't started, but I can't wait for it to end. Because it's not for enjoying, it's for suffering."